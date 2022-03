March 27 — Ukrainian Amb. Oksana Markarova, Sen. Portman and Sen. Booker

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova talks about the war in Ukraine. NBC News Correspondent Richard Engel reports from Ukraine. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) discuss the U.S. and NATO military response to the war and Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination hearings. Yamiche Alcindor, Susan Page, Jeh Jonson and Stephen Hayes provide their analysis at the Meet the Press roundtable.March 27, 2022