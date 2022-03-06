March 6 — Sec. Blinken, Sen. Joe Manchin, Nikki Haley, James Stavridis & Fiona Hill

Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks about the U.S. response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Richard Engel, NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent, reports from the front lines in Ukraine. Kelly Cobiella, NBC News Correspondent, reports on the refugee crisis from Poland. James Stavridis and Fiona Hill talk about Vladimir Putin’s calculus. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Nikki Haley join Meet the Press for exclusive interviews. Eddie Glaude Jr., Stephen Hayes, Hallie Jackson & Robin Wright join the Meet the Press roundtable.March 6, 2022