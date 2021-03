Jeffrey Zients provides an update on the state of vaccine rollout and Michael Osterholm explains the risks of reopening too soon. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) discusses the divides in his party and his power as a deciding vote. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) shares his views on the future of the GOP and bipartisanship. Yamiche Alcindor, Jon Allen, Danielle Pletka and Jeh Johnson join the Meet the Press roundtable.