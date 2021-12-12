Marshall: 'I still remain concerned' Biden didn't win 2020 election fair and square
03:07
Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) responds to Bob Dole's final interview about President Trump and says that while he "absolutely" believes he won his own 2020 election fair and square, he "remains concerned" that President Biden did not. Dec. 12, 2021
