May 1 — Sen. Menendez, Sec. Mayorkas, Jonathan Martin & Alex Burns

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) discusses American support for Ukraine. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas talks about Title 42 and the immigration crisis. Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, national political correspondents for The New York Times, join Meet the Press to talk about reporting in their new book, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future. Garrett Haake, Helene Cooper, Stephen Hayes and former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) join the Meet the Press roundtable.May 1, 2022