May 8 — Gov. Tate Reeves, Dana Nessel, Jennifer Mascott & Neal Katyal

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves joins Meet The Press to discuss the expected overturn of Roe v. Wade. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel talks about the state's response to the news. Legal experts and former Supreme Court clerks Jennifer Mascott and Neal Katyal discuss the leak and the effect overturning Roe will have on the court. Ali Vitali, Josh Gerstein, Sara Fagen and Kimberly Atkins Stohr join the Meet the Press roundtable.May 8, 2022