McCarthy is ‘obsessed’ with keeping speakership but ‘unwilling’ to do the job, says Spanberger

With just days left to avert a government shutdown, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will likely need the help of Democrats. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss whether she’d work with the speaker on a deal.McCarthy won’t bring a bill to avert shutdown because ‘he’s obsessed with keeping’ speakership: Rep. SpanbergerSept. 26, 2023