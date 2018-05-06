Feedback
Chuck Todd

McFaul: 'We need a policy to push back’ against Putin

 

Michael McFaul, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, tells Chuck Todd that he agrees with Sen. McCain's calls for a tougher Russia strategy.

First Read

Dershowitz: Trump team playing 'into the hands' of Mueller investigation

Politics News
First Read
Democrats might have a better chance to flip the Senate than you think

First Read
First Read's Morning Clips: Blankenship's controversial new ad

First Read
Ian Bremmer: Global disorder isn't slowing down

First Read
Rudy Giuliani made not one — but two giant unforced errors

Meet the Press
Digital Showcase: 'Meet the Press' Film Festival with AFI

Meet the Press
Coming Soon: Meet the Press Film Festival with AFI

Meet the Press
MTP at 70: Witnessing the Fall of the Soviet Union

Meet the Press
MTP at 70: Richard Nixon Faces His Phobia

Meet the Press
MTP at 70: Before the Senate, JFK Makes His Debut

Meet the Press

Politics

Politics News
Who is Gina Haspel, Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA?
Congress
Rudy Giuliani not ruling out Trump taking 5th Amendment in Russia investigation

Donald Trump
Dershowitz: Trump team playing 'into the hands' of Mueller investigation

Politics News
Meet the senator atop Trump's target list

Politics News
In Red State primaries, candidates out-Trump each other

First Read

U.S. News

With labor shortage, small towns offer incentives to workers
Economy
Hawaii volcano: Residents evacuate as lava fissures destroy homes
U.S. news
More than 50,000 UC workers prepare to go on strike, citing income disparity

U.S. news
Who is Gina Haspel, Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA?
Congress
Rapper Meek Mill in 'Dateline' special says focus after freedom is #JusticeReform

World News

Holy Land Christians feel abandoned by U.S. evangelicals

World
McFaul: 'We need a policy to push back’ against Putin
First Read
Life well lived: Photojournalist Shah Marai killed in Afghanistan
News
King Tut's tomb not concealing hidden rooms after all

World
14 killed, 36 injured in mosque explosion in eastern Afghanistan

World
