Meet the Press

Meet the Midterms: Why the Sun Belt is the new political battleground

Chuck Todd's top takeaways from Meet the Midterms 2018, and why the Sun Belt will play a decisive role in the 2020 election.Oct. 28, 2018

  • Meet the Midterms: Voters speak out about their biggest issues

    01:57

  • Full Panel: Is divide growing in America with acts of violence?

    09:26

  • Full Greenblatt: 'Single deadliest attack on the Jewish community'

    05:28

  • Synagogue shooting: Federal government was 'very eager' to declare a hate crime

    05:40

  • Full Interview Joint Congressional Chairs: 'We can come together'

    09:29

  • Pittsburgh Mayor to Trump: Guns in synagogues are not the answer

    05:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All