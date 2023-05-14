Meet the Press Minute: A president should be ‘repentant’ about ‘wrongdoing,’ says Graham in 1998

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

“It's one thing to go and commit a crime. It's another thing to flaunt it in front of the American people and never admit to your wrongdoing,” said then-Rep. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Meet the Press in 1998, as the House weighed whether to impeach Democratic President Bill Clinton for obstruction of justice and perjury. May 14, 2023

