Meet the Press

Meet the Press Minute: Average citizens want reproductive rights, says Steinem in 1972

01:22

“The wish of the average citizen, male and female, is not to have government intervention in that most private area of personal freedom,” said Gloria Steinem on Meet the Press in 1972. May 18, 2023

