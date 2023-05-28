IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Meet the Press Minute: Dick Gephardt refuses to call Bush a ‘legitimate’ president in 2000

01:13

The controversial 5-4 ruling in “Bush v. Gore” hurt the Supreme Court’s legitimacy among Democrats — and further divided an already fiercely polarized nation. Just 5 days after that decision, then-House Minority Leader Dick Gephardt (D-Mo.) appeared on Meet the Press and refused to call George W. Bush the legitimate next president.May 28, 2023

