  • Ramaswamy says he would've certified 2020 election, but Pence missed 'historic opportunity'

    01:19

  • Vivek Ramaswamy says there's a 'mental health epidemic' after Jacksonville shooting

    01:28

  • 81-year-old Sanders says age 'is an issue' in 2024 but a small one

    01:11

  • Vivek Ramaswamy says he'd make Trump an 'adviser' or 'mentor' if elected president

    01:33

  • No Labels Co-Chair McCrory: Those saying third party can't succeed thought Trump couldn't win

    04:34

  • Chuck Todd: It’s a ‘failure of imagination’ to think Trump can’t lose GOP primary

    03:21

  • Full Vivek Ramaswamy: I stand by calling Trump a 'sore loser' in 2020

    18:13

  • Full Sanders: There's value in third-party candidates bringing up issues 'not always talked about'

    06:42

  • Republican primary electorate split on issues based on view of 2020 election result

    02:10

  • Full Panel on Ramaswamy: Could you imagine ‘mansplaining’ to the UN ambassador at GOP debate?

    07:38
    Meet the Press Minute: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. previews the March on Washington

    01:31
    Nevada GOP is ‘embarrassing itself’ over dueling presidential nominating events, says Jon Ralston

    03:54

  • Economy is accelerating despite Fed’s attempt to slow it down, says CNBC’s Steve Liesman

    03:57

  • ‘I don’t see’ Trump’s Georgia case moving to a federal court, says former DeKalb County DA

    06:40

  • Full Panel: GOP presidential candidates are ‘praying for a Trump implosion’

    10:12

  • Chuck Todd: This has been the ‘most consequential week’ in the 2024 race

    03:48

  • Will Asa Hutchinson, Doug Burgum make the second debate? Experts say no.

    09:12

  • 'Russia loves their martyrs': Could Prigozhin's presumed death lead to another coup?

    04:50

  • Pence adviser blasts Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘There’s populism and then there’s simply fraud’

    08:00

  • ‘I don’t see [the Georgia trial] happening in October,’ fmr. asst. district attorney says

    06:19

Meet the Press Minute: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. previews the March on Washington

01:31

Monday marks 60 years since the March on Washington, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech. Dr. King joined Meet the Press just three days prior and argued that "the shape of the world today just doesn't permit our nation the luxury of an anemic democracy."Aug. 27, 2023

