Meet the Press

Meet the Press minute: NAACP leader calls for police reform in 1967

01:16

In the “long, hot summer” of 1967, tensions over racial inequality erupted into violence across the country, often trigged by a dispute between Black citizens and the police. In Newark, 26 people died in five days of riots that began after two white officers beat a Black cab driver during a traffic stop. NAACP leader Roy Wilkins appeared on Meet the Press that Sunday and called for better policing in America.Feb. 5, 2023

Best of NBC News

