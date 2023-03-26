IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump Org. checks in hush-money case were ‘personal funds,’ Trump lawyer says

    01:28

  • Utah gov. on social media laws: 'Kids are very smart. That's one of the problems.'

    01:08

  • Trump lawyer: Social posts attacking Manhattan DA were 'ill advised'

    02:06

  • How will Section 230 impact Utah's new social media laws for minors?

    01:19

  • Trump lawyer: Should Trump have put 'hush money' in his personal ledger?

    02:24

  • TikTok brings in massive ad spending, but U.S. audiences split on a ban

    02:02

  • Full Utah governor: Enforcing social media laws for minors isn't ‘fool-proof’

    06:41

  • Full Trump lawyer: ‘I’ve never seen an abuse of discretion like this’ in Manhattan hush-money probe

    13:16

  • Full Bharara: 'Idea that [the Trump hush-money probe] is unprecedented is just false’

    06:01

  • Full Panel on Trump’s behavior: ‘Is this strategy or a public nervous breakdown?’

    06:53
  • Now Playing

    Meet the Press Minute: Nixon warns future presidents to ‘deal with [the small things]’ after Watergate

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s biggest 2024 obstacles are ‘not his political rivals,’ Chuck Todd says

    02:53

  • Full Panel: Despite legal challenges, Trump still wields power within GOP

    10:25

  • Canada will accept 15,000 more migrants after immigration deal with U.S.

    03:15

  • Former lieutenant general: fatal drone attack in Syria 'will happen again'

    07:28

  • Some Trump supporters in the GOP privately exhausted after latest posts

    12:07

  • Full Panel: DeSantis changes course on Ukraine; calls Putin a 'war criminal'

    08:52

  • A TikTok ban could ‘harm [Democrats] politically in 2024,’ says Rep. Bowman

    08:02

  • ‘Unfortunate’ TikTok CEO couldn’t ‘give clearer answers,' CSIS senior adviser says

    05:13

  • TikTok CEO came off as 'evasive' in hearing, says GOP congressman

    08:18

Meet the Press

Meet the Press Minute: Nixon warns future presidents to ‘deal with [the small things]’ after Watergate

01:36

In 1974, a grand jury named Richard Nixon an “unindicted co-conspirator” for his role in the Watergate scandal. Nixon was pardoned by Gerald Ford after his resignation and never formally charged with any crimes. He joined Meet the Press in 1988 and talked about the impact Watergate had on his legacy, with a warning for future presidents.March 26, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Trump Org. checks in hush-money case were ‘personal funds,’ Trump lawyer says

    01:28

  • Utah gov. on social media laws: 'Kids are very smart. That's one of the problems.'

    01:08

  • Trump lawyer: Social posts attacking Manhattan DA were 'ill advised'

    02:06

  • How will Section 230 impact Utah's new social media laws for minors?

    01:19

  • Trump lawyer: Should Trump have put 'hush money' in his personal ledger?

    02:24

  • TikTok brings in massive ad spending, but U.S. audiences split on a ban

    02:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All