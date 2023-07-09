IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Burgum says he wouldn’t do business with Trump

    00:17

  • Economy is 'winning hand' for Biden in 2024, says N.J. Gov. Murphy

    00:35

  • Burgum: A president shouldn’t be expected to ‘weigh in on every single thing’

    01:30

  • Supreme Court decision highlights racial disparities that come with a college degree

    02:30

  • Chuck Todd: 6 months out from Iowa caucuses, parties debate what 2024 ‘is going to be about’

    03:44

  • Full Panel: GOP voters ‘don’t care’ about policy, ‘they want to know you are a fighter’

    07:34
  • Now Playing

    Meet the Press Minute: Trump expresses support for affirmative action in 2015

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Full Murphy: Gov. Christie’s cancelation of New Jersey tunnel project ‘biggest policy mistake’

    07:31

  • Full Burgum: Culture war issues ‘definitely not the place’ to focus on for presidential candidates

    46:39

  • The Secret War on Terror | Meet the Press Reports

    27:00

  • U.S. has fought secret wars in at least 20 countries since 2001, Brennan Center report shows

    12:02

  • Inside America’s secret war in Somalia | Meet the Press Reports

    10:06

  • Details of the PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger are ‘very murky,' says Sally Jenkins

    04:37

  • House Freedom Caucus ousts Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Full panel

    09:32

  • June jobs report shows U.S. economy is ‘remarkably resilient,’ says KPMG’s chief economist

    05:40

  • Controversial cluster munitions could ‘fill a bridge’ in Ukraine ammunition shortage

    04:28

  • Rep. Moskowitz: Washington is doing ‘nothing’ to proactively address climate change

    07:44

  • Heat record headlines likely to continue ‘for the next three to four weeks’

    06:49

  • Full Panel: ‘A mob trying to kill' Pence explains his new break from Trump policy

    11:27

  • Trump's joint fundraising committee raises $35 million

    04:23

Meet the Press

Meet the Press Minute: Trump expresses support for affirmative action in 2015

01:02

The Supreme Court ruling banning affirmative action in college admissions late last month reversed a precedent that had shaped academia for decades. In 2015, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump joined Meet the Press and shared his support for the policy. July 9, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    Burgum says he wouldn’t do business with Trump

    00:17

  • Economy is 'winning hand' for Biden in 2024, says N.J. Gov. Murphy

    00:35

  • Burgum: A president shouldn’t be expected to ‘weigh in on every single thing’

    01:30

  • Supreme Court decision highlights racial disparities that come with a college degree

    02:30

  • Chuck Todd: 6 months out from Iowa caucuses, parties debate what 2024 ‘is going to be about’

    03:44

  • Full Panel: GOP voters ‘don’t care’ about policy, ‘they want to know you are a fighter’

    07:34
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All