  • Chuck Todd’s final Meet the Press NOW: ‘The beauty of politics, at its best is, it’s anyone’s game’

    03:21

  • Georgia Grand Jury report ‘should not have been released’: Fmr. DeKalb County prosecutor

    05:33

  • RFK Jr. ‘knows what he is doing and he’s being used’ by conservatives, says Newsom

    02:14
    Meet the Press NOW celebrates Chuck Todd’s final show as anchor

    03:04
    Pelosi re-election plan surprises Democrats, excites Republicans

    12:16

  • DeSantis sending forces into Mexico would create ‘major crisis,’ says fmr. foreign minister

    06:05

  • Full Panel: Haley is ‘over performing’ because GOP women are looking for female nominee

    10:44

  • Newsom: Democrats need to ‘move on’ from worries over Biden re-election

    01:47

  • Ukraine as a 2024 issue isn't in 'either party's interest,' fmr. ambassador says

    06:12

  • Chuck Todd: White House faces ‘mounting’ questions about Ukraine war sustainability

    01:27

  • Jury finds Trump adviser Peter Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress

    01:56

  • Pence: GOP is choosing between ‘conservatism’ and ‘siren song of populism’

    09:59

  • Trump ‘relishes’ the chance to fight charges in Georgia by testifying

    08:47

  • Special counsel David Weiss to seek indictment of Hunter Biden by September 29

    03:26

  • McCarthy doesn’t have ‘any reason’ to pursue impeachment inquiry, GOP congressman says

    07:52

  • Senate GOP isn’t the ‘least’ concerned about McConnell’s ability to serve

    03:12

  • Fmr. Proud Boys leader described in Jan. 6 trial as 'a general, not a soldier'

    07:20

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton has ‘little support’ among Republicans in impeachment trial

    07:07

  • Rhode Island and Utah hold special primary elections: What to watch

    00:41

  • Full Panel: Neither Biden nor McCarthy want government shutdown ‘blame game’

    09:46

Meet the Press NOW celebrates Chuck Todd's final show as anchor

03:04

In his final show as anchor of Meet the Press NOW, Chuck Todd reflects on how politics have changed in the last 9 years.Sept. 8, 2023

