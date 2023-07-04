Meet the Press NOW — July 4

More mass shootings in America with 675 since last year’s July 4th shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. The prospect of escalating violence in the Mideast is a new concern as the Israeli military pushes forward with its operation to target Palestinian militants in the West Bank. Republican presidential candidates participated in Fourth of July parades in key early-voting states. The Secret Service is investigating a white powdery substance found in the White House.July 4, 2023