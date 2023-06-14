Meet the Press NOW — June 14

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

After his federal indictment, a few GOP primary opponents have taken their first — and very gentle — swings at Trump’s handling of classified documents, while many others have defended him. Laura Jarrett and Danny Cevallos break down developments in the other Trump investigations. For the first time since March of last year, the Federal Reserve paused interest rate hikes but suggested that rates would rise more in 2023. Michael Allen, former Senior Director at the National Security Council in the Bush Administration, discusses Secretary of State Blinken’s long-awaited trip to Beijing.June 14, 2023

