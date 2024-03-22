Meet the Press NOW — March 22

Several gunmen opened fire at a concert hall in Russia, reportedly killing at least 40 people. The Senate is expected to vote on a $1.2 trillion spending package hours before the deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) joins to discuss the U.N.'s rejection of the U.S. resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. Catherine, Princess of Wales, announces that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment.March 22, 2024