Meet the Press

Meet the Press NOW — November 15

49:59

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) talks with Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker about 2024, his legacy in the Senate and political polarization. Lt. Col. Amnon Shefler, international spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces, says Israel has found “clear evidence” of Hamas operation out of Al-Shifa hospital. Bonny Lin, director of CSIS’ China Power Project, analyzes U.S.-China relations as President Biden meets President Xi Jinping.Nov. 15, 2023

