  • Pelosi's visit to Kyiv ‘shrouded in secrecy’ after Russia’s warning strikes

    02:31

  • Menendez: Title 42 is 'not the solution; it's part of the problem'

    01:13

  • Mayorkas: Asylum crisis is 'not our responsibility alone'

    00:47

  • Jonathan Martin: VP Harris' 'perceived snubs' from Biden staff highlights tensions ahead of 2024

    01:28

  • Democrats' rural problems are about more than just white voters

    03:08

  • McCaskill: Majority parties are made in places not 'bright blue' or 'bright red'

    01:20

  • Alex Burns: GOP making real effort to recruit Manchin

    01:16

  • Full Panel: Democrats’ 2024 nomination ‘could be a free-for-all’

    06:40

  • Full Martin & Burns: Lindsey Graham threatened use of the 25th amendment on January 6th

    08:47

  • Full Mayorkas Interview: ‘I respectfully disagree with the criticism’ from Democrats over Title 42

    09:15
    Menendez responds to Russia: America is not fighting a 'proxy war' in Ukraine

    01:21
    Full Menendez Interview: ‘We will do what it takes to see Ukraine win’

    07:26

  • Pelosi leads congressional visit to Kyiv

    01:36

  • MTP Compressed: America’s commitment to Ukraine grows; Trump-era border policy divides Democrats

    02:57

  • Rep. Jayapal: Legislation that includes reinstatement of Title 42 is a 'nonstarter'

    07:46

  • Meet the Press Reports: Democrats lose ground in rural America

    02:34

  • Unicef: Ukraine air raid sirens return refugees to 'fear they were living in'

    05:38

  • Kyiv missile attack meant to ‘sow confusion’ and ‘cause fear’

    02:14

  • Full Panel: 'A lot of anger' at Democrats in rural areas

    08:33

  • How Democrats lost rural America

    26:34

Meet the Press

Menendez responds to Russia: America is not fighting a 'proxy war' in Ukraine

01:21

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) talks about Sec. Lloyd Austin's recent comments on the war in Ukraine during an interview with Meet the Press.May 1, 2022

Best of NBC News

