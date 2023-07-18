IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

Michigan AG charges 16 people in election interference investigation

03:34

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that she has filed charges against 16 people who signed paperwork falsely claiming  to be "duly elected and qualified electors" and that President Donald Trump had won the 2020 election, NBC News Homeland Security Correspondent Julia Ainsley reports. July 18, 2023

