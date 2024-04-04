IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michigan voters see Biden as more 'pro-union,' but Trump as more 'pro-worker': Focus group
April 4, 202406:40

    Michigan voters see Biden as more 'pro-union,' but Trump as more 'pro-worker': Focus group

    06:40
Michigan voters see Biden as more 'pro-union,' but Trump as more 'pro-worker': Focus group

06:40

In the latest installment of NBC News' Deciders Focus Group series, Michigan voters who are either in unions or have family members in unions spoke about how that may influence who they support in November. This focus group was produced in collaboration with Engagious, Syracuse University and Sago.April 4, 2024

