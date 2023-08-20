IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Burgum reluctant to discuss Trump cases: 'It's not the critic that counts'

    02:46
  • Now Playing

    Minnesota governor calls for an ethics code for presidential family members

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    Biden surrogate follows up on Burgum endorsement: 'He's trapped in a Republican Party with no ideas'

    01:27

  • Full Legal Panel: Charges in one Trump case ‘likely’ before 2024 election, charges in all ‘unlikely’

    06:50

  • Chuck Todd: Trump ‘is systematically attacking’ prosecutors and judges in his cases

    04:16

  • Full Burgum: 'If I had 100% name recognition' I'd talk about Trump more

    09:12

  • Full Walz: Biden needs to let the justice system work through Hunter Biden case

    08:11

  • Increase in women with college degrees could help Democrats

    01:37

  • Full Panel: Burgum’s answers on Meet the Press ‘a great example of a missed opportunity’

    06:29

  • Meet the Press Minute: Al Gore calls for more debates in 1999

    01:03

  • Cherokee Nation inaugurates principal chief for second term: ‘We’re going to be busy’

    05:54

  • Fighting climate change is ‘everyone’s responsibility’, says Montana environmental activist

    06:06

  • Full Panel: Trump to skip first GOP debate with distant rivals

    10:19

  • Chris Christie: Trump not showing up to the debate is ‘completely disrespectful’ to the GOP

    03:20

  • Trump will skip first GOP debate and talk with Tucker Carlson instead

    03:47

  • Camp David Summit is ‘huge step forward’ for Japan and South Korea, says China expert

    05:32

  • DeSantis debate memo leak is ‘best thing’ for Ramaswamy and ‘great’ for Trump

    00:59

  • ‘If a candidate can win Hispanics, they can win the presidency’: Mayor Francis Suarez

    11:22

  • Tester’s biggest re-election challenge is if Montana race ‘becomes all about’ Trump and Biden

    04:33

  • Pro-Trump House members ‘want some blood’ as government shutdown looms

    04:34

Meet the Press

Minnesota governor calls for an ethics code for presidential family members

01:08

During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) discusses Hunter Biden and the need for an ethics code for presidential family members.Aug. 20, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Burgum reluctant to discuss Trump cases: 'It's not the critic that counts'

    02:46
  • Now Playing

    Minnesota governor calls for an ethics code for presidential family members

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    Biden surrogate follows up on Burgum endorsement: 'He's trapped in a Republican Party with no ideas'

    01:27

  • Full Legal Panel: Charges in one Trump case ‘likely’ before 2024 election, charges in all ‘unlikely’

    06:50

  • Chuck Todd: Trump ‘is systematically attacking’ prosecutors and judges in his cases

    04:16

  • Full Burgum: 'If I had 100% name recognition' I'd talk about Trump more

    09:12
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All