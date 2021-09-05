MTP Compressed: A divided America struggles with Covid response; Texas law reignites abortion debate

On this week’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) and Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) discuss how the nation’s polarization has affected the coronavirus response in their states. Plus, after Texas enacted the country’s most restrictive abortion law, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) and former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) discuss the politics around the reignited abortion debate.Sept. 5, 2021