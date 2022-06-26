MTP Compressed: Abortion bans triggered after Supreme Court decision as future of contraceptives remains unclear

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) joins Meet the Press as Arkansas’ trigger ban went into effect after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. Contraception, Hutchinson said, is protected in the state. Also, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) discusses the implications of the court’s decision, says the court created a “crisis of legitimacy.” Plus, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), member of the January 6th Select Committee, joins Meet the Press to talk about Thursday’s bombshell hearing.June 26, 2022