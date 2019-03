MTP Compressed: Beto joins crowded 2020 field, Congress rebukes Trump 01:13 copied!

Chuck hit the campaign trail in Iowa to talk to presidential candidates Fmr. Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Plus, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) talks his decision to vote against the president on his national emergency declaration.

Read More