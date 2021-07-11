MTP Compressed: Biden withdraws troops from Afghanistan as Taliban gains ground

On this week’s Meet the Press, an exclusive interview with Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) and an on-the-ground report from NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Richard Engel in Kabul, Afghanistan, where the Taliban is gaining ground as U.S. troops withdraw. Plus, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) talks some of his Republican colleagues’ attempts to deny what happened on January 6th.