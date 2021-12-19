MTP Compressed: Covid cases surge as scientists warn of an Omicron wave
02:52
As Covid rages across the country, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined Meet the Press to discuss what to expect in the coming weeks, and Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) talks about the response in his state. Plus, the panel breaks down the political consequences of Biden’s stalled agenda in Congress.Dec. 19, 2021
