MTP Compressed: Covid surge closes schools, prompts calls for new government approach

Drs. Ezekiel Emanuel and Celine Gounder, former advisers to President Biden, joined “Meet the Press” to discuss their proposal for a “new normal” strategy to address Covid, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot talks about negotiations over school closures in Chicago. Plus, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) reflects on the anniversary of January 6 and the state of the House investigation into the Capitol attack.Jan. 9, 2022