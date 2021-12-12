MTP Compressed: Tensions grow with Russia over Ukraine; Deadly tornadoes devastate communities
02:33
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) talks to Meet the Press about his state's recovery effort after tornadoes devastate communities across Kentucky. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) defends his opposition to vaccine mandates. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses President Biden's recent phone call with Russian President Putin.Dec. 12, 2021
02:33
Remembering Bob Dole, who once held the record for most Meet the Press appearances
01:26
Marshall: 'I still remain concerned' Biden didn't win 2020 election fair and square
03:07
Blinken: U.S. 'will respond' to Russian aggression
01:30
Kentucky governor calls for prayers and donations after devastating tornadoes
00:18
'We're good people': Kentucky governor's voice breaks as he describes tornado aftermath