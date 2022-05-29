MTP Compressed: Debate continues over action on guns as delayed police response is investigated in Ulvade

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D) joins Meet the Press to talk about the poor police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in his community. Plus, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) calls for a “greater movement” in order to make progress on gun control measures, and former Gov. Pat McCrory (R-N.C.) discusses the power that gun rights have in Republican primaries.May 29, 2022