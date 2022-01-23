MTP Compressed: Democrats in trouble with voters at home as Russia talks continue abroad
As a new NBC News poll shows voters unhappy after Biden’s first year, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) each discuss the steps they’d like to see the Democratic party take ahead of the midterms. Plus, Secretary of State Antony Blinken shares the latest on US-Russia talks over tensions with Ukraine.Jan. 23, 2022
