MTP Compressed: House passes bipartisan infrastructure bill after Democrats’ Election Day clobbering
02:47
Share this -
copied
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain joins Meet the Press to talk about negotiations over the president's domestic spending agenda. Plus, newly re-elected Governor Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) offers his takeaways from his narrow win. Also, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, discusses Republicans' prospects for the 2022 midterms.Nov. 7, 2021