Meet the Press

MTP Compressed: Jan. 6 committee continues investigation as U.S. faces ‘likely’ recession

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the select committee investigating Jan. 6, ponders whether Vice President Mike Pence was a hero that day. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says recession is inevitable and the Fed is "behind the curve" as it seeks to solve the massive problem before the country.June 19, 2022

