MTP Compressed: Mueller filings, staff shakeups and Wisconsin power struggle
Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Gov.-Elect Tony Evers (D-Wis.) join Meet the Press to talk about the week's news.
MTP Compressed: Mueller filings, staff shakeups and Wisconsin power struggle01:30
MTP: Remembering President Bush, Cohen's guilty plea and Russian aggression01:18
MTP Compressed: President Trump attacks judiciary, sides with Saudi Arabia, threatens border shutdown01:09
Compressed: Fallout from Khashoggi killing and lame-duck Congress take shape01:05
Compressed: Record voter turnout means midterms are still in play01:01
Compressed: Midterms come into focus with new polling01:01