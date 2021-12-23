MTP Compressed: One year after the January 6th riots, what is the state of America’s democracy?
02:50
Share this -
copied
January 6th committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) discusses their investigation’s progress, and Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) reflects on the state of the Republican Party. Plus, former Trump adviser and Russia expert Fiona Hill explains the rise of American authoritarianism.Dec. 23, 2021
UP NEXT
Romney: The White House never called me about voting rights
01:23
Clyburn to colleagues against amending rules: 'I don't think you're on the right side of history'
02:58
'Democrats whine too much': Democratic strategist James Carville says as independents drift away from the party
01:51
Biden ends week lobbying Democrats over voting rights plan that can't pass
01:18
Biden comes back from Capitol Hill empty-handed for third time
02:52
Romney: U.S. must support Ukraine insurgency if Putin enters country