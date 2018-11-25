MTP Compressed: President Trump attacks judiciary, sides with Saudi Arabia, threatens border shutdown
Highlights from Exclusive interviews with Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), and Tom Steyer.
MTP Compressed: President Trump attacks judiciary, sides with Saudi Arabia, threatens border shutdown01:09
Compressed: Fallout from Khashoggi killing and lame-duck Congress take shape01:05
Compressed: Record voter turnout means midterms are still in play01:01
Compressed: Midterms come into focus with new polling01:01
MTP Compressed: Confirmation Fallout01:02
MTP Compressed: FEMA on Florence and Puerto Rico, Schiff on Manafort01:00