On this week’s Meet the Press, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) talked about negotiations over President Biden’s spending bill . And DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas discussed the Haitian migrant surge and the administration’s response to it. Plus, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa joined to talk their new book, “Peril,” about Pres. Trump’s final days in office.Sept. 26, 2021