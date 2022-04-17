IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • An 'Easter of war' as Ukraine prepares for renewed Russian onslaught

    01:41

  • ‘Children’ scrawled on destroyed vehicle outside of Kyiv with ‘signs of surrender’

    01:54

  • Austrian Chancellor: Putin 'told me that he will cooperate' with investigation, but 'doesn't trust' West

    02:00

  • Upton: House GOP will have ‘hard time’ governing with slim majority

    01:11

  • After twenty years of the 'Rooney Rule,' NFL still has just three Black head coaches

    01:47

  • Jha: US must assess role of vaccine mandates for travel

    00:44

  • 'I've had a blast': Remembering Wendy Rieger

    00:35

  • Upton: Death threats against family make bipartisan votes ‘frightening’

    01:18

  • Nehammer: Austria is neutral in ‘military way’ not when ‘we have to help’

    00:48

  • Fear, uncertainty and apathy: Covid infections rise but hospitalizations remain low

    01:02
  • Now Playing

    MTP Compressed: Putin using his ‘own war logic’ to justify action in Ukraine

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Hispanic voters central to midterm fortunes for both parties

    07:31

  • Full Upton Interview: 'Troubled waters' for the Republican party

    07:40

  • Full Dr. Jha: 'Vaccines are holding up really well against … all of the omicron variants'

    07:16

  • Full Austrian Chancellor: Putin ‘believes he is winning the war’ in Ukraine

    11:23

  • Browder: 'We should have a no-fly zone' over Ukraine

    02:14

  • Browder: ‘Putin doesn’t know how to back down,’ sanctions can only deplete Russian resources

    01:51

  • Pentagon: Russian warship sank in Black Sea after being struck by Ukrainian missiles

    01:54

  • Ukrainian Jews begin Passover celebrations amid war

    01:59

  • Race & football: How reforms fall short

    26:34

Meet the Press

MTP Compressed: Putin using his ‘own war logic’ to justify action in Ukraine

03:03

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Australian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the only European Union leader to meet with Putin since the invasion of Ukraine, discusses Putin’s view of the war. Plus, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha responds to his previous support for vaccine mandates to fly, and retiring Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) talks about the state of the GOP.April 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    An 'Easter of war' as Ukraine prepares for renewed Russian onslaught

    01:41

  • ‘Children’ scrawled on destroyed vehicle outside of Kyiv with ‘signs of surrender’

    01:54

  • Austrian Chancellor: Putin 'told me that he will cooperate' with investigation, but 'doesn't trust' West

    02:00

  • Upton: House GOP will have ‘hard time’ governing with slim majority

    01:11

  • After twenty years of the 'Rooney Rule,' NFL still has just three Black head coaches

    01:47

  • Jha: US must assess role of vaccine mandates for travel

    00:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All