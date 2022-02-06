IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Engel: Ukrainians say 'we will fight until the end'

    02:13

  • Full Jake Sullivan: Russian 'invasion of Ukraine could happen at any time'

    09:34

  • Full Marc Short: Former VP Pence was ‘crystal clear from day one’ that he couldn't reject 2020 electors

    13:22

  • Full Panel: We can no longer say ‘peaceful transfer of power’

    07:52

  • Full Panel: Racial disparity ‘is not just football … this is a symbol of American society’

    04:47

  • Data show how bad the NFL's racial-equality problem is among coaches

    02:14

  • Pence's chief of staff describes the timeline of Jan. 6 insurrection through his eyes

    00:58

  • Sullivan: If Russia moves a tank or troop into Ukraine, Nord Stream Two will not move forward

    01:37

  • U.S. plans for a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games have largely fizzled

    01:03

  • Pence's chief of staff: Trump had 'many bad advisers' who were 'snake-oil salesmen'

    00:51

  • As investigations heat up, Republicans embrace Trump and January 6th attackers

    02:54
    MTP Compressed: Russia military buildup grows; Trump’s election fraud claims 'merited a response' from Pence

    02:41
    White House advisor: Labor force ‘growing at a solid clip’ after January jobs report

    01:19

  • RNC censures Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger for Jan. 6 committee participation

    01:09

  • Fmr. ambassador to China: Diplomatic boycotts 'have no effect on Chinese behavior'

    01:38

  • Fmr. CIA director: U.S. ‘needs to be concerned’ about China’s growing influence

    08:03

  • Biden sending ‘a message’ to Democrats with crime reduction plan

    02:07

  • Adm. Stavridis: ‘Inevitable’ new ISIS leaders will emerge

    01:19

  • Groundhog Day has a whole new meaning, again

    01:24

  • FBI Director Wray: China wants to ‘replace’ the U.S. as global superpower

    02:46

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan joined Meet the Press to discuss the growing Russian military buildup around Ukraine. Plus, Marc Short, former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, talks about Pence’s forceful response to Trump’s claims he "could have overturned the election."Feb. 6, 2022

