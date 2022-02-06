MTP Compressed: Russia military buildup grows; Trump’s election fraud claims 'merited a response' from Pence
02:41
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan joined Meet the Press to discuss the growing Russian military buildup around Ukraine. Plus, Marc Short, former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, talks about Pence’s forceful response to Trump’s claims he "could have overturned the election."Feb. 6, 2022
