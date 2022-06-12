MTP Compressed: Select committee plans to unveil ‘tick-tock timeline’ of January 6th

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), member of the January 6th Select Committee, joins Meet the Press to talk about her work on the committee, which she says is “more important” than her re-election. Plus, documentary filmmaker Nick Quested, who was embedded with the Proud Boys on Jan. 6, shares details about his experience. Also, Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), who voted in favor of the bipartisan committee, doesn’t rule out criminal charges for former President Trump.June 12, 2022