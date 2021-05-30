MTP Compressed: Senate blocks bipartisan Jan. 6 commission; Debate over Covid-19 origins reignited

After the Senate vote to establish a bipartisan January 6th commission failed, former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.), who accompanied fallen Officer Brian Sicknick’s family and colleagues this week as they lobbied Republican Senators to vote in favor of the commission, and Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) exclusively joined Meet the Press to discuss their reactions to the vote and Congress’ potential next steps to investigate the insurrection. Plus, new developments have reignited the debate over the origins of Covid-19 and the country remembers the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years later.