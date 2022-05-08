MTP Compressed: States prepare for potential Supreme Court overturning of Roe

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) joins Meet the Press to talk about Mississippi’s abortion ban and the future of contraceptives in the state. Plus, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she “refuses” to enforce the state’s 1931 abortion law. Also, Neal Katyal, former law clerk to Stephen Breyer and Jennifer Mascott, former law clerk to Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, discuss the decision making process within the Supreme Court.May 8, 2022