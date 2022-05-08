IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mississippi Gov. refuses to say whether he would sign legislation banning contraceptives

  • Michigan AG will 'refuse to enforce' state's 1931 abortion law

  • Draft Roe decision would only add to division among the states

  • Mississippi Gov.: ‘Empathetic’ towards 'ladies who find themselves in very difficult times’

  • Michigan AG: Miscarriage investigations ‘will have a chilling effect’ on women’s healthcare

  • On abortion, both parties try to define each other by their extremes

  • Abortion could swing midterms, but only if young people vote

    MTP Compressed: States prepare for potential Supreme Court overturning of Roe

    Josh Gerstein: Access to Supreme Court will be 'even harder' after leak

  • Full Panel: Laws from ‘100 years ago are going to kick in’ if Roe is overturned

  • Former Supreme Court clerks: Leak of draft Roe decision is 'unprecedented’

  • Full Michigan AG: Women 'are going to die' if Roe is overturned

  • Full Mississippi Gov.: 'There is an American child in that womb'

  • Meet the Press Reports: Is the political power of the Black church waning?

  • Gov. Polis: 'Not the role of government' to interfere in abortion

  • Fed chair Jerome Powell says ‘softish’ landing possible for the economy

  • The Black Church & the Democratic Party

  • ‘They need to have the will to fight:’ Russian soldiers face morale problems

  • Sen. Kaine introduces bill to address long Covid, still suffers ongoing symptoms

  • Full Cisneros: Cuellar ‘could become the Joe Manchin of the House’ due to anti-abortion stance

Meet the Press

MTP Compressed: States prepare for potential Supreme Court overturning of Roe

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) joins Meet the Press to talk about Mississippi’s abortion ban and the future of contraceptives in the state. Plus, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she “refuses” to enforce the state’s 1931 abortion law. Also, Neal Katyal, former law clerk to Stephen Breyer and Jennifer Mascott, former law clerk to Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, discuss the decision making process within the Supreme Court.May 8, 2022

