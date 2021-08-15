MTP Compressed: Taliban rapidly gains ground in Afghanistan as U.S. evacuates embassy
02:50
Share this -
copied
As the Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan, NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel reported the latest from the ground in Kabul and Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked the administration’s plans to evacuate U.S. personnel and send troops on “Meet the Press.” Plus, epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm discussed getting kids back into schools as the Delta variant spreads nationwide.Aug. 15, 2021