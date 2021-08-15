IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

MTP Compressed: Taliban rapidly gains ground in Afghanistan as U.S. evacuates embassy

02:50

As the Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan, NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel reported the latest from the ground in Kabul and Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked the administration’s plans to evacuate U.S. personnel and send troops on “Meet the Press.” Plus, epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm discussed getting kids back into schools as the Delta variant spreads nationwide.Aug. 15, 2021

