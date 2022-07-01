IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lofgren: Cassidy Hutchinson had ‘nothing to gain’ by ‘telling the truth’ but ‘Trump world has everything to lose’

  • Government must ‘heed to the word of the Supreme Court’ on abortion ruling, says HHS Sec.

  • Full Cevallos: ‘The DOJ has super powers compared to the [January 6th] committee’

    MTP Compressed: ‘Trump world’ attacks Hutchinson’s testimony as WH struggles to tackle future of abortion rights

    On the 264th anniversary of US independence, divisions grow bolder by the day

  • One in five adult members of Gen Z self-identifies as LGBTQ

  • Full Lofgren: ‘If witnesses are being intimidated, we don’t plan to just sit by’

  • Full panel: Jan 6th committee has been ‘a profile in courage among women’

  • Full Becerra: ‘Best route’ for abortion rights advocates is for Congress ‘to pass a law to codify Roe’ protections

  • Jan. 6 committee member is ‘surprised’ Justice Dept. hasn’t subpoenaed Hutchinson

  • In Wyoming debate, Cheney says her election-denying opponent is ‘beholden’ to Trump

  • Abortion politics become local politics in Kansas and Kentucky

  • Inslee: Abortion bans are a ‘Republican effort to impose minority decisions in a democracy’

  • Biden appears ‘happy to go straight around’ Manchin and Sinema on an abortion filibuster carve out if Democrats win

  • With the country’s first major vote on abortion, Kansas turnout could be ‘early gauge’ for November

  • Democrats ‘do the most and brag the least,’ South Texas Democrat warns

  • ‘He can’t help himself’: Republicans worry Trump’s instincts may hurt GOP in November

  • McFaul: Recent weeks were ‘fantastic’ for Biden’s alliance-building

  • 'Friendly fire’: Biden White House pushes back against Democratic criticism 

  • Chuck: Abortion issue appears to give Democrats ‘a bounce’ but not Biden

Meet the Press

MTP Compressed: ‘Trump world’ attacks Hutchinson’s testimony as WH struggles to tackle future of abortion rights

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), member of the January 6th Select Committee, joins Meet the Press to discuss the role of the Jan. 6 committee alongside the Department of Justice. Plus, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra joins the show to discuss the Biden administration’s latest efforts to protect abortion rights after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe.July 1, 2022

Best of NBC News

