IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia begins shooting at people who can't shoot back

    01:24

  • Engel: Latest Russian strike suggests 'nothing is off-limits'

    03:02

  • Jake Sullivan: Russia will pay ‘severe price’ if they use chemical weapons

    01:28

  • Marie Yovanovitch: Trump transcripts told the world he saw Ukraine 'as a pawn'

    00:42

  • Stavridis: U.S. should give Ukranians tools to implement serious no-fly zone if Russia uses chemical weapons

    01:27

  • Barr: 'I was surprised' Trump was 'taking things so far' after election

    01:36

  • Barr: Going to support somebody else in 2024, does not support Trump’s bid

    01:15

  • Sullivan: Biden's cost-benefit analysis doesn't warrant fighter jets for Ukraine

    00:43

  • Full National Security Adviser: 'Russians are frustrated' by their slow progress

    08:53

  • Full Stavridis, Yovanovitch, McFull: 'This is not just about Ukrainian freedom'

    06:46

  • Full Bill Barr Interview: Trump is ‘ultimately to blame’ for listening to bad advice after the election

    09:36

  • Remembering NBC News director Max Schindler

    00:29

  • Full Panel: U.S. 'unified' around Putin as 'the enemy' amid Ukraine invasion

    07:09

  • To sanction Russian oligarchs, the first step is finding their money

    01:27
  • Now Playing

    MTP Compressed: U.S. preparing to address a possible Russian chemical attack, Bill Barr says he’d vote Trump over a Democrat

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Warsaw mayor pleads for help: ‘We’re getting overwhelmed’ with refugees

    04:57

  • Biden: Sending American offensive equipment to Ukraine would be ‘World War III’

    01:41

  • Mariupol deputy mayor: ‘Not possible’ for Ukrainians to evacuate due to ‘continuous bombing’

    09:13

  • Russia uses nuclear danger to ‘stoke fear’ as forces take control of largest plant in Europe

    05:49

  • McFaul speaks with Zelenskyy, says Ukrainians are surprised by NATO’s MIG decision

    06:54

Meet the Press

MTP Compressed: U.S. preparing to address a possible Russian chemical attack, Bill Barr says he’d vote Trump over a Democrat

02:59

On Meet the Press, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says the U.S. is prepared to make Russia pay a “severe price” for chemical weapon use. Plus, Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, explains Trump’s role in today’s crisis, and former U.S. Attorney General William Barr discusses the former president’s last days in office.March 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Russia begins shooting at people who can't shoot back

    01:24

  • Engel: Latest Russian strike suggests 'nothing is off-limits'

    03:02

  • Jake Sullivan: Russia will pay ‘severe price’ if they use chemical weapons

    01:28

  • Marie Yovanovitch: Trump transcripts told the world he saw Ukraine 'as a pawn'

    00:42

  • Stavridis: U.S. should give Ukranians tools to implement serious no-fly zone if Russia uses chemical weapons

    01:27

  • Barr: 'I was surprised' Trump was 'taking things so far' after election

    01:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All