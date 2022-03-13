MTP Compressed: U.S. preparing to address a possible Russian chemical attack, Bill Barr says he’d vote Trump over a Democrat
02:59
On Meet the Press, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says the U.S. is prepared to make Russia pay a “severe price” for chemical weapon use. Plus, Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, explains Trump’s role in today’s crisis, and former U.S. Attorney General William Barr discusses the former president’s last days in office.March 13, 2022
