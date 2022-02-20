MTP Compressed: U.S. ‘trying to prevent a war’ as Russian aggression towards Ukraine escalates
03:06
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor join “Meet the Press” to discuss the timeline of U.S. sanctions on Russia as tensions mount with Ukraine. Also, San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) talks about the implications of this week’s recall of three school board members.Feb. 20, 2022
UP NEXT
Sec. Blinken responds to Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy's call for immediate sanctions
01:21
The lights are blinking red all over Europe
01:22
Richard Engel: War 'may be starting right now'
02:42
Russian military exercises in Belarus ‘will continue indefinitely’
03:00
Full Blinken: 'Until the last minute there is an option for [Putin] to turn back'
11:16
Full Panel: Putin ‘may not rational’ in his threats to Ukraine