MTP Compressed: Ukraine, Russia diplomats to meet on Belarus border as U.S. strengthens Russian sanctions
02:49
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield joins Meet the Press to discuss the diplomatic response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Plus, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) break down Putin’s motivations and react to Ukraine’s decision to meet with Russia at the Belarus border.Feb. 27, 2022
